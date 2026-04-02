OPD reports major drops in serious crimes so far this year

The Oakland Police Department said yesterday that crimes such as homicide, aggravated assault, rape, robbery and burglary dropped nearly 30 percent from January 1 through March 31 compared with the same period in 2025.

Police reported homicides – which hit a historic low last year – have fallen about 40 percent, so far, this year. Robberies were down 30 percent. Cases of rape fell by half, while aggravated assaults went down by 13 percent.

OPD said burglaries also dropped by more than half.

Meanwhile, the department said there have been slight increases in residential robberies and cases involving weapons other than firearms or knives.