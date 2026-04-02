Federal judge rules Border Patrol violated court order with Sacramento raid

A federal judge in California says Border Patrol violated a federal court order barring them from making illegal stops and arrests.

The ruling was handed down two weeks ago…but it wasn’t unsealed until this Thursday morning.

Judge Jennifer Thurston of California’s Eastern District issued a preliminary injunction last year after former Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino took 65 agents into Kern County to conduct roving patrols. In that case, Thurston said “you can’t just go up to people with brown skin and say ‘show me your papers’.”

Despite this injunction, Bovino went on to conduct another raid in Sacramento…which is also in the Eastern District, where Thurston’s injunction was in effect.

This ruling is about that Sacramento raid and formally cites the Department of Homeland Security for violating that earlier injunction. This is the first time this has happened in court since President Trump launched his mass deportation campaign.

