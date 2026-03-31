Farmworkers face challenges dealing with the heat

Today is farmworkers day in California. And unseasonably warm temperatures are posing risks for the state’s many farmworkers as the heat arrives earlier than usual this year.

A UC Merced researcher says many California farmworkers are unaware of their rights when it comes to workplace safety.

Edward Flores is faculty director of the UC Merced Community and Labor Center. His team conducted the largest-ever academic survey on farmworker health.

"More than one in four in our survey said that they were unaware of the right to file a workplace health and safety complaint. 44 percent said they were unaware of the right to file a complaint with the local Department of Public Health."

Flores says many workers also fear retaliation if they speak up about unsafe conditions.

California was the first state to pass heat protections for agricultural workers. But Flores says the state still struggles to fill inspector positions.

He says farmworkers who want to learn about their rights can connect with the California Workplace Outreach Project, which coordinates organizations across the state to educate workers on available resources.

