A Silicon Valley lawmaker wants housing developers to offset losses of grocery stores

A state lawmaker from Silicon Valley says new housing developments are threatening food access in his district.

Food deserts are more likely to be found in low-income urban cores and rural areas. But Democratic Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens of Silicon Valley says his community is starting to see grocery stores disappear in areas where there’s a rush to build housing.

"In my district alone we’re losing several grocery stores to housing development and it’s causing a real impact and will continue to cause an impact around the state of California."

Ahren’s bill would establish a grant program to help local grocers and require developers to offset any losses in grocery retail space caused by a new development.

Developers are against the bill. Skyler Wonnacot represents the California Business Properties Association.

"It requires projects to maintain space for a large grocery store or provide mitigations which could add costs, could lead to delays and also uncertainty."

The bill heads next to the Assembly Housing Committee.

