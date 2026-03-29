San Francisco Supervisor says she’s stepping down

San Francisco’s District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder announced late last week that she is resigning, due to unspecified health concerns.

Fielder told Mission Local of her decision Friday. Staff told the local news website that the first-term supervisor was in the hospital undergoing an “acute personal health crisis.”

The 33-year-old Fielder, however, has not officially submitted her resignation to the Board of Supervisors yet and her supporters said they hope she decides to stay on.

If she makes good on her announcement, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie would have the power to appoint her replacement, who could run for the District 9 seat in November.

Fielder was elected to the open District 9 seat two years ago. District 9 represents the Mission District, Bernal Heights and Portola.

A Stanford graduate and former lecturer at San Francisco State, Fielder – who was formerly homeless – has advocated more favorable city policies for the homeless. She has also opposed Mayor Lurie’s upzoning proposal to allow more housing and criticized the San Francisco Police Department, especially its use of force policy.