New bill would allow local governments to disregard AI-generated submissions

A bill making its way through the State Capitol would prevent artificial intelligence systems from being treated as members of the public under California’s transparency and public participation laws.

Democratic State Senator and bill author Christopher Cabaldon says small local governments are already being overwhelmed by AI-generated requests and comments. Here he is during a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing this week.

"How do you find three or four real human beings in the 48 hours when you're processing 30,000 automated bot-generated comments? "

The bill would allow local governments and agencies to disregard those AI-generated submissions when responding to public records requests or weighing public comment.

The bill now heads to the Senate Privacy, Digital Technologies and Consumer Protection Committee.