Assembly Republicans showcase affordability bills; demand action

California Assembly Republicans are calling on the legislature to address the state’s affordability crisis, arguing that high costs are being driven by government policies and excessive spending.

Assemblymember David Tangipa, of Fresno, said during a press conference California doesn’t have a revenue problem — it has a spending problem.

"We have record corporate income tax revenue and the state has seen record revenue and yet we have a budget issue. That is a clear reflection that what California and the legislators that are in charge of this state is doing is not working."

Republican lawmakers outlined a package of bills they say would provide relief, including eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, suspending the state gas tax and creating a tax credit for farmers.

The tax cut proposals come as the state faces an 18 billion dollar budget shortfall, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

