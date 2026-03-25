Childcare providers get behind a bill to increase transparency into state reimbursement rates

A bill introduced at the State Capitol calls for the state to reimburse childcare providers for what advocates say is the “true cost” of care.

The bill would require the California Department of Social Services to establish a clear timeline for lawmakers to increase provider reimbursement rates and give regular updates on increases.

Democratic Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, who introduced the bill, says current rates don’t adequately cover costs.

"It brings transparency to the process, holds the state accountable, and keeps the focus where it belongs, on getting to a system that reflects the true cost of care."

Nancy Harvey, a childcare provider in Oakland, says rising prices have made her job harder.

"When I go to the grocery store to buy healthy, nutritious meals for the children in my care, it’s more expensive than ever. Do I even need to bring up the cost of gas?"

Childcare providers have also raised concerns about losing business to California’s universal T-K program.

The bill is pending in the Assembly Human Services Committee.

