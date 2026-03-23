Oakland committee to vote on increasing illegal dumping fines

Oakland cleans up about 9,000 tons of trash every year. In 2025, the city received thousands of calls to 311 about illegal dumping, but only issued 270 citations. Of those citations, only 30 were actually paid.

Mayor Barbara Lee and Councilmember Zac Unger authored an ordinance to try to address these issues. If passed, it will increase penalties, make it illegal to transport large quantities of waste in a vehicle without a license plate, and increase enforcement.

First time violators would be fined $1500, people caught dumping trash a second time would pay $2,500, and third-time violations would result in fines of $5,000.

The Oakland Public Works and Transportation committee will meet at 11:30 on Tuesday morning to decide whether or not to adopt the ordinance.