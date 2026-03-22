Santa Clara County to study impact of AI

Santa Clara County employees want guardrails on the use of artificial intelligence as the growing technology sparks displacement fears.

The Board of Supervisors tomorrow could move forward with a comprehensive study on how AI is used across its various departments, including the public hospital system, which is California's second largest.

San Jose Spotlight reports county leaders will consider guidelines including disclosing when AI is used in county operations, clearly defined prohibitions on using AI for budgetary or personnel decisions and measures to ensure AI is helping county workers -- not replacing them. If approved, a policy would return before supervisors for adoption at a later date.

It comes as labor unions have voiced concerns about AI's potential future effects on the county workforce.

As the county considers AI regulation, some of its local cities have already gotten started.

San Jose is integrating AI into local government at full speed, having launched the national GovAI Coalition to set standards for responsible use of AI in government, with hundreds of cities and public servants signing on.

The Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

