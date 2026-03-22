Lawmakers propose renaming Cesar Chavez state holiday 'Farmworkers Day'

California lawmakers are proposing to rename the March 31st César Chávez state holiday following allegations of sexual abuse tied to the labor leader. From our partners at CapRadio, Gerardo Zavala has more.

Chávez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which is now known as the United Farm Workers Union. He died in 1993.

An investigation released this week reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Chávez. Longtime labor leader Dolores Huerta accused Chavez of raping her when she was an adult.

Democratic State Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes says she has a close relationship with Huerta.

"My heart absolutely breaks for her. I know that she is more heartbroken for the young girls who came forward to share the abuse they suffered at the hands of Cesar Chavez."

Reyes says the State Senate will not move forward with its annual resolution honoring Chávez this month.

Senate Democratic leader Monique Limon, along with Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, introduced legislation to rename the holiday “Farmworkers Day.”

"The survivors have held onto this pain for decades and we owe it to them to hear their voices and to honor their truth. For decades, the heart of the movement has been about farmworkers, families and allies, not an individual person. "

Republican lawmakers, including Suzette Valladares and Alexandra Macedo, introduced similar proposals.

Governor Gavin Newsom says he supports changing the name of the state holiday.

