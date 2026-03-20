GLIDE launches free community barbershop in Tenderloin

“The Shop” opened on March 5th at 330 Ellis St. They’re offering free professional barber services to all San Francisco residents, though their focus is on connecting with Black men who are 50 and up.

They want to help people struggling with substance abuse, mental health issues, and loneliness while offering a safe place for clients to freshen up. It’s the first of its kind in the country.

GLIDE says their barbers are certified in active listening, overdose prevention, and mental health first aid.

During appointments, clients will get connected with resources relating to Substance Use Treatment, Behavioral Health Counseling, and Housing support.

The Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and on Wednesdays from 9:00am to 7:00pm.

Cuts will be offered Tuesday through Saturday and counseling, case management, and support groups will be offered Monday through Friday.