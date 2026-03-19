New Berkeley, IGS poll out on billionaires wealth tax and voter ID

A new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies is out for two initiatives likely to qualify for the ballot … a billionaire's wealth tax and voter ID requirement. CapRadio’s Laura Fitzgerald reports.

The poll shows 52 percent of likely voters support a new wealth tax on billionaires to boost funds for healthcare. Voters are more evenly split on an initiative to establish a voter ID requirement … 44 percent support and 45 oppose.

Mark DiCamillo is the director of the Berkeley IGS poll.

"The poll finds very strong partisan differences on voter ID, actually it’s also on the billionaires tax as well, but it’s really prominent on voter ID and what it’s doing is it’s creating a situation where voters are about evenly divided overall."

Republicans were much more likely to support the voter ID measure, while Democrats were more likely to support the billionaires tax.

That measure would require billionaires living in California to pay a one-time state tax equal to five percent of their net worth.

DiCamillo also says awareness of both initiatives was relatively high, especially for measures that won’t be voted on until November.