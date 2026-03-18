WNBA and players negotiate a new contract

The 17 month long negotiations have reportedly ended between the WNBA and the players union. This comes after a March 10 deadline that was set by the league for both sides.

The W and the players were under pressure to get a new contract done because of player trade deadlines, a draft , and pre-season training camps.

Under the tentative contract seasoned players will be making millions, while new players will be making around three hundred thousand dollars. In 2025, a minimum salary was sixty six thousand dollars.

They’re also getting more shared revenue from media deals, ticket sales, and official team merchandise. Currently they make around nine percent, but under the agreement, they’ll make nearly 20 percent.

Other details — like housing, training facilities, and updated retirement plans — are still being worked out.

After this collective bargaining agreement gets through the players union and owners we’ll see the Golden State Valkyries kick-off their season against the Seattle Storm on May 8th.