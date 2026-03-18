Complaint filed against Waymo for illegally transporting minors

The complaint alleges that Waymo, the driverless car company owned by Alphabet Inc., has been knowingly giving rides to unaccompanied minors.

That violates the permit they have with the California Public Utilities Commission — or CPUC.

Rideshare drivers from companies like Uber and Lyft are also prohibited from driving unaccompanied minors. The filing argues that these standards should be applied consistently across the transportation industry.

The complaint asks that the CPUC investigate the allegations, which includes looking into whether Waymo tried to implement safeguards like age verification measures.

The complaint also asks that the CPUC suspend Waymo’s operating permit until the company proves compliance with the law.

The CPUC is currently deciding whether to change the rules so that autonomous vehicles can carry unaccompanied minors in the future.

