California lawmakers take aim at elderly parole program

Lawmakers in California are pushing multiple bills to reform the state’s elderly parole program.

The bipartisan effort comes after two convicted child molesters were granted early release under a law allowing parole for inmates 50 and older who have served 20 years.

Democratic Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen of Elk Grove introduced a bill to permanently exclude the most serious sex offenses from elderly parole. Her bill would also raise the eligibility threshold for other aggravated sexual offenses to 75 years old with 30 years served.

"Making an individual eligible for elderly parole at the age of 50 just doesn't do it for us. And we're seeing that right now here in Sacramento County."

Republican assemblyman Tom Lackey of Palmdale is co-authoring a separate bill to raise the eligibility age to 65.

"I don't know whoever came up with the fact that at 50 years old you're elderly. I just think that's very unreasonable."

Fifty-seven year old Gregory Vogelsang was convicted in 1999 of kidnapping and sexually assaulting six boys between the ages of five and 11. The parole board granted him release last November under California's elder parole law.

An en banc hearing to review that decision is scheduled for tomorrow.

