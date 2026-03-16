Rep. Eric Swalwell clutches key labor endorsement in Governor's race

California’s Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, has formally endorsed Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell in California’s race for Governor. From our partners from CapRadio, Laura Fitzgerald has more.

SEIU California is made up of 750 thousand workers, including nurses, janitors, healthcare workers, school employees, court staff, and city and county employees.

The union says it’s backing East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell for Governor. In a statement, SEIU California described Swalwell as an advocate for working people and praised his willingness to take on the Trump administration.

Swalwell is also among the leading Democrats according to recent polling.

Arnulfo De La Cruz is President of SEIU 2015, a union representing long-term caregivers.

"This has not been a judgement of candidates, it has been who we feel aligns the most with our members, but is also able to win."

Clutching the SEIU endorsement is a significant step forward for Swalwell, especially in a state where organized labor wields tremendous political power. But in this race, labor’s support is somewhat divided.

Former Representative Katie Porter secured endorsements from the Teamsters, the United Auto Workers, and the National Union of Healthcare Workers.

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa won over the State Building and Construction Trades. And former Attorney General Xavier Becerra is endorsed by the California State Council of Laborers.

