© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dublin teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:31 PM PDT
Dublin High School's Math & Science Building
Dublin Ranch
/
Wikimedia Commons
#1 Teacher Christmas ornament

Schools back in session today for the Dublin Unified School District as teachers and district officials reached a tentative contract agreement.

In this agreement teachers will receive a nearly two-and-a-half percent pay increase backdated to July 1st of last year.

The district is also increasing its contributions to healthcare plans and reducing class sizes and case loads for teachers and education specialists. The contract still needs to be ratified by the union.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid