Dublin teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
Schools back in session today for the Dublin Unified School District as teachers and district officials reached a tentative contract agreement.
In this agreement teachers will receive a nearly two-and-a-half percent pay increase backdated to July 1st of last year.
The district is also increasing its contributions to healthcare plans and reducing class sizes and case loads for teachers and education specialists. The contract still needs to be ratified by the union.