California lawmakers grill DMV director on deadly failures

The head of California’s D-M-V struggled to answer questions from state lawmakers last week about how his agency handles dangerous drivers.

The hearing comes after an investigation from our partner, CalMatters, found the DMV has allowed drivers with troubling records to stay on the road. From our partners at CalMatters, Robert Lewis has more.

It was the legislature’s first informational hearing on motor vehicle fatalities in decades. And lawmakers had tough questions for DMV Director Steve Gordon.

He…didn’t have many answers.

Here’s Van Nuys Democrat Caroline Menjivar asking about a CalMatters report revealing that the DMV rarely investigates drivers to see if they’re too dangerous to have a license.

“Is it true that in the past three years, only 3,300 cases have been investigated of 56,000 collisions that have resulted in death or bodily injury?”

“I do not know the answer to that question.”

Lawmakers this session are considering a dozen bills to address reckless driving. They say it’s the biggest package of traffic safety measures in a generation.

