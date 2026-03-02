Bay Area Community Services opens next phase of REGIS Village

Standing before a podium emblazoned with the motto “Treatment not Tents,” Governor Gavin Newsom helped unveil the latest phase of the BACS project.

The organization offers direct housing, healthcare, and support services at the 4.13-acre campus. The first residents of the 70-unit facility have already moved in.

Newsom praised both Alameda County and the City of Hayward:

“ State vision is realized locally. I've said it many times. Localism is determinative housing homeless. The work that's done locally, the work that you did together here, it's not the state.”

REGIS Village also has a new 44-bed navigation center for Hayward residents experiencing homelessness. There they can receive wraparound services to help them stabilize and start on a path toward permanent supportive housing.