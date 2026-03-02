© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area Community Services opens next phase of REGIS Village

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:07 PM PST
Gavin Newsom at podium with other BACS leaders in background
Stafford Hemmer
/
California Governor Gavin Newsom YouTube Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom joins in the festive opening of the 70-bed residential facility and 44-bed navigation center at REGIS Village in Hayward. The facility is operated by Bay Area Community Services (BACS).

Standing before a podium emblazoned with the motto “Treatment not Tents,” Governor Gavin Newsom helped unveil the latest phase of the BACS project.

The organization offers direct housing, healthcare, and support services at the 4.13-acre campus. The first residents of the 70-unit facility have already moved in.

Newsom praised both Alameda County and the City of Hayward:

“ State vision is realized locally. I've said it many times. Localism is determinative housing homeless. The work that's done locally, the work that you did together here, it's not the state.”

REGIS Village also has a new 44-bed navigation center for Hayward residents experiencing homelessness. There they can receive wraparound services to help them stabilize and start on a path toward permanent supportive housing.
Stafford Hemmer
