Alan Wong sworn in a San Francisco’s new District 4 Supervisor

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has tapped Alan Wong to serve as District 4’s representative on the Board of Supervisors.

A Sunset native, Wong was sworn in by Lurie this afternoon. He succeeds Isabella “Beya” Alcaraz, the former pet store owner, who resigned last month amid a scandal, a week after she was sworn in.

She was selected to serve out the term of former Supervisor Joel Engardio , who was recalled by voters in a special election in September.

The 38-year-old Wong grew up in District 4. He is the third person to hold the seat this year.

Wong has a record as a local community organizer, with experience in local government. He previously worked as a legislative aide to former Supervisor Gordon Mar.

Wong has also served in a number of other positions. He is a member of the Board of Trustees at the Community College of San Francisco.

