Santa Clara County declares health crisis for Latino residents

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors yesterday (Tuesday) unanimously declared a public health crisis for Latino residents.

San Jose Spotlight reports the board said it is committed to address the disparities following a yearslong county health assessment released in May.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee had this to say:

"This work is really important because this is not a Latino issue. This is an American issue. It affects all of us.”

According to the county health assessment, Latinos comprise about a quarter of Santa Clara County's two million residents. And they live in poverty at double the rate of other families.