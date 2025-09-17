District 4 voters oust Supervisor Joel Engardio

A little more than 30 percent of registered voters in District 4 participated in the recall election. But, early results show that nearly 65 percent of them said yes to ousting Supervisor Engardio.

In a statement, Engardio said “I accept the election results. But we can still celebrate. We are on the right side of history.”

It’s the first time a sitting San Francisco Supervisor has been recalled. But these special elections have been happening with increasing frequency in the Bay Area. In 2022, three members of the San Francisco Unified School District Board , as well San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin were recalled. And in 2024, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao lost their recall elections .

The results of this week's recall will be certified by October 16, according to the city's Department of Elections.

Once it’s approved, Mayor Lurie will appoint an interim supervisor until the next scheduled election in June 2026.