Some corporate sponsors backing away from SF’s Pride

SFist reports that a number of corporate sponsors – including Comcast, Anheuser-Busch and the beverage conglomerate, Diageo – will not be donating to this year’s Pride celebrations in June.

SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford told KTVU that the loss of corporate sponsorship, so far, totals about 300-thousand dollars. That’s about a quarter of the event’s fundraising goal.

Ford claimed that many corporations are hedging their bets on backing social causes, given the Trump administration’s anti-DEI stance.

The Pride Parade is scheduled for June 28-29 at the Civic Center, with the annual march through San Francisco on the second day.

