© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some corporate sponsors backing away from SF’s Pride

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 18, 2025 at 8:59 AM PDT
Pride Flag
Media Diversity Forum
/
Creative Commons License
Pride Flag

SFist reports that a number of corporate sponsors – including Comcast, Anheuser-Busch and the beverage conglomerate, Diageo – will not be donating to this year’s Pride celebrations in June.

SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford told KTVU that the loss of corporate sponsorship, so far, totals about 300-thousand dollars. That’s about a quarter of the event’s fundraising goal.

Ford claimed that many corporations are hedging their bets on backing social causes, given the Trump administration’s anti-DEI stance.

The Pride Parade is scheduled for June 28-29 at the Civic Center, with the annual march through San Francisco on the second day.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid