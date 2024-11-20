Atmospheric river could dump a month’s worth of rain on some Bay Area communities

A storm sweeping through the North Bay is expected to spread to the rest of the Bay Area later this week. It’s likely to bring several inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

By the end of the week, many parts of the region are expected to receive about a month's worth of rain, with the North Bay forecast to receive up to 10 inches.

County education officials said, as a result of the storm forecast, the Fort Ross and Montgomery elementary schools, both located along the Sonoma Coast, are closed.

There’s a risk of flooding from the heavy rains. And t he weather service has issued a wind advisory for most of the region. That advisory went into effect last night and runs through Thursday morning. It warns of a risk of high winds that could lead to downed trees and branches and power outages

Forecasters are saying there is also a chance of thunderstorms when a second round of rain rolls into the region on Friday and Saturday, and lingering showers are expected to last into early next week.