Group says they have enough signatures to force recall of Alameda County DA

Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) said in a statement it gathered at least more than 127,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot. That’s far above the necessary 73,195 valid signatures to qualify for the fall election.

SAFE said it's a broad coalition of Alameda County residents, business owners, victims, victims' families, and concerned citizens, who have come together in the face of rising crime and what it says is a "failure by DA Price to hold perpetrators accountable."

SAFE's Brenda Grisham.

"There were notes on social media, telling people to sign in with the wrong names, sign in with the wrong address, to throw off our numbers. There was a lot of stuff going on. But the fraudulent stuff, that was on that side. And every signature that is valid will be validated. That's it, that's all. And it will be more than 73,000."

Grisham said DA Price is jeopardizing the safety of every resident and business in Alameda County, by failing to enforce the law, prosecute criminals, and keep violent offenders off our streets.

The recall group has raised more than two million dollars. Among those contributing to the effort against Price are her immediate predecessor, Nancy O’Malley, and former longtime Alameda County DA, Thomas Orloff. Both contributed $5,000 each.

Supporters of Price, who took office 14 months ago, have raised $82,000. Some of the DA’s defenders claim that the recall effort is part of a “right-wing” extremist movement, targeting progressive prosecutors.

The Alameda County Board of Elections has 10 days to certify the signatures. If the petitions are certified, a special election could be called.

Messages sent to Price's office Monday weren’t returned.