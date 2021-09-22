Almanac - Wednesday 9/22/21
Today is Wednesday, the 22nd of September of 2021,
September 22 is the 265th day of the year
100 days remain until the end of the year.
Autumn Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be today at 12:20 PM on
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:58:07 am
and sunset will be at 7:05:03 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:01:35 pm.
The first high tide will be at 12:01 am at 5.55 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:06 am at 0.85 feet
The next high tide at 12:27 pm at 5.68 feet
and the last low tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:36 pm at 0.98 feet
The Moon is currently 97.6% visible
Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Tuesday the 28th of September of 2021 at 6:57 pm
Today is…
Business Women's Day
Chainmail Day
Dear Diary Day
International Day of Radiant Peace
National Centenarian's Day
National Elephant Appreciation Day
National Falls Prevention Awareness Day
National Girls' Night In Day
National Hobbit Day
National Ice Cream Cone Day
National Legwear Day
National Online Recovery Day
National White Chocolate Day
Proposal Day!
See You at the Pole
The First Day of Fall
World Carfree Day
World Rhino Day
Today is also…
Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan
Mabon in the Northern Hemisphere,
and Ostara in the Southern Hemisphere
in the Neopagan Wheel of the Year
The first day of Miķeļi in Latvia
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bulgaria from the Ottoman Empire in 1908.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mali from France in 1960.
Resistance Fighting Day in Estonia
On this day in history…
1761 – George III and Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz are crowned King and Queen, respectively, of the kingdom of Great Britain.
1862 – A preliminary version of the Emancipation Proclamation is released by Abraham Lincoln.
1919 – The steel strike of 1919, led by the Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers, begins in ennsylvania before spreading across the United States.
1957 – In Haiti, François Duvalier is elected president.
1975 – Sara Jane Moore tries to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford, but is foiled by the Secret Service.
1979 – A bright flash, resembling the detonation of a nuclear weapon, is observed near the Prince Edward slands. Its cause is never determined.
1980 – Iraq invades Iran.
1991 – The Dead Sea Scrolls are made available to the public for the first time.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1885 – Erich von Stroheim, Austrian-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1957)
1902 – John Houseman, Romanian-American actor and producer (d. 1988)
1921 – Will Elder, MAD Magazine cartoonist (d. 2008)
1931 – Fay Weldon, English author and playwright
1941 – Jeremiah Wright, American pastor and theologian
1943 – Toni Basil, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress
1946 – King Sunny Adé, Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1956 – Debby Boone, American singer, actress, and author
1957 – Nick Cave, Australian singer-songwriter, author, and actor
1958 – Andrea Bocelli, Italian singer-songwriter and producer
1958 – Neil Cavuto, American journalist and author
1958 – Joan Jett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress
1959 – Saul Perlmutter, American astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic, Nobel Prize Laureate
1960 – Scott Baio, American actor
1976 – David Berkeley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist