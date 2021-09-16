Almanac - Thursday 9/16/21
Today is Thursday, the 16th of September, 2021,
September 16 is the 259th day of the year
106 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:53:01 am
and sunset will be at 7:14:25 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 21 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 1:03:43 pm.
The first low tide will be at 2:00 am at minus zero point two feet
The first high tide will be at 9:05 am at 5.05 feet
The next low tide at 2:03 pm at 2.96 feet
and the last high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 7:45 pm at 6.19 feet.
The moon is currently __ visible
We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 20th of September of 2021 at 4:55 pm
Today is…
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day
National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of Hurricane Katrina
National Stay Away from Seattle Day
Trail of Tears Commemoration Day
Today is also…
Cry of Dolores, celebrates the declaration of independence of Mexico from Spain in 1810 – With the Grito de Dolores, Father Miguel Hidalgo begins Mexico's fight for independence from Spain.
Independence Day in Papua New Guinea. Today celebrates the independence of Papua New Guinea from Australia in 1975.
Malaysia Day in Malaysia and Singapore
as it was on this day in 1963 – Malaysia is formed from the Federation of Malaya, Singapore, North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak. However, Singapore is soon expelled from this new country.
National Heroes Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis
On this day in history… 1620 – Pilgrims set sail from England on the Mayflower.
1908 – The General Motors Corporation is founded.
1959 – The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.
1966 – The Metropolitan Opera House opens at Lincoln Center in New York City with the world premiere of Samuel Barber's opera Antony and Cleopatra.
1982 – Lebanon War: The Sabra and Shatila massacre in Lebanon takes place.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1861 – Miriam Benjamin, African-American educator and inventor (d. 1947)
1880 – Alfred Noyes, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1958)
1887 – Nadia Boulanger, French composer and educator (d. 1979)
1898 – H. A. Rey, American author and illustrator, co-created Curious George (d. 1977)
1911 – Wilfred Burchett, Australian journalist and author (d. 1983)
1921 – Jon Hendricks, American singer-songwriter (d. 2017)
1921 – Korla Pandit, American pianist and composer (d. 1998)
1924 – Lauren Bacall, American actress (d. 2014)
1925 – Charlie Byrd, American singer and guitarist (d. 1999)
1925 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2015)
1927 – Peter Falk, American actor (d. 2011)
1934 – George Chakiris, American actor, singer, and dancer
1940 – Hamiet Bluiett, American jazz saxophonist and composer (d. 2018)
1949 – Ed Begley Jr., American actor and environmental activist
1950 – Henry Louis Gates Jr., American historian, scholar, and journalist
1951 – Vince Bell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Earl Klugh, American guitarist and composer
1956 – David Copperfield, American magician and actor
1968 – Marc Anthony, American singer-songwriter, actor, and producer
1971 – Amy Poehler, American actress, comedian, and producer
1974 – Julian Castro, American lawyer and politician, 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development