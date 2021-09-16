Almanac - Thursday 9/16/21

Today is Thursday, the 16th of September, 2021,

September 16 is the 259th day of the year

106 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until autumn begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:53:01 am

and sunset will be at 7:14:25 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 21 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:03:43 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:00 am at minus zero point two feet

The first high tide will be at 9:05 am at 5.05 feet

The next low tide at 2:03 pm at 2.96 feet

and the last high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 7:45 pm at 6.19 feet.

The moon is currently __ visible

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 20th of September of 2021 at 4:55 pm

Today is…

Anne Bradstreet Day

Free Queso Day

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

Mayflower Day

Mexican Independence Day

National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day

National Collect Rocks Day

National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of Hurricane Katrina

National Guacamole Day

National Stay Away from Seattle Day

National Tattoo Story Day

Stepfamily Day

Teenager Workout Day

Trail of Tears Commemoration Day

Working Parents Day

World Play-Doh Day

Wrinkled Raincoat Day

Yom Kippur

Today is also…

Cry of Dolores, celebrates the declaration of independence of Mexico from Spain in 1810 – With the Grito de Dolores, Father Miguel Hidalgo begins Mexico's fight for independence from Spain.

Independence Day in Papua New Guinea. Today celebrates the independence of Papua New Guinea from Australia in 1975.

Malaysian Armed Forces Day

Malaysia Day in Malaysia and Singapore

as it was on this day in 1963 – Malaysia is formed from the Federation of Malaya, Singapore, North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak. However, Singapore is soon expelled from this new country.

Martyrs' Day in Libya

National Heroes Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

On this day in history… 1620 – Pilgrims set sail from England on the Mayflower.

1908 – The General Motors Corporation is founded.

1959 – The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.

1966 – The Metropolitan Opera House opens at Lincoln Center in New York City with the world premiere of Samuel Barber's opera Antony and Cleopatra.

1982 – Lebanon War: The Sabra and Shatila massacre in Lebanon takes place.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1861 – Miriam Benjamin, African-American educator and inventor (d. 1947)

1880 – Alfred Noyes, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1958)

1887 – Nadia Boulanger, French composer and educator (d. 1979)

1898 – H. A. Rey, American author and illustrator, co-created Curious George (d. 1977)

1911 – Wilfred Burchett, Australian journalist and author (d. 1983)

1921 – Jon Hendricks, American singer-songwriter (d. 2017)

1921 – Korla Pandit, American pianist and composer (d. 1998)

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American actress (d. 2014)

1925 – Charlie Byrd, American singer and guitarist (d. 1999)

1925 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2015)

1927 – Peter Falk, American actor (d. 2011)

1934 – George Chakiris, American actor, singer, and dancer

1940 – Hamiet Bluiett, American jazz saxophonist and composer (d. 2018)

1949 – Ed Begley Jr., American actor and environmental activist

1950 – Henry Louis Gates Jr., American historian, scholar, and journalist

1951 – Vince Bell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Earl Klugh, American guitarist and composer

1956 – David Copperfield, American magician and actor

1968 – Marc Anthony, American singer-songwriter, actor, and producer

1971 – Amy Poehler, American actress, comedian, and producer

1974 – Julian Castro, American lawyer and politician, 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development