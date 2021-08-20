Almanac - Friday 8/20/21
Today Friday, 20th of August of 2021,
August 20 is the 232nd day of the year
133 days remain until the end of the year.
33 days until autumn begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:30:10 am
and sun sets tonight at 7:54:42 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:12:26pm
The first low tide was at 4:01 am at -0.79 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:58 am at 5.20 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:49 pm at 2.76 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:42 pm at 6.84 feet
The Moon is currently 94.8% visible
still a Waxing Gibbous
It will be a Full Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 22nd of August of 2021 at 5:02 am
The August Moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon
The sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were said to be most readily caught during this full Moon.
This moon is also called the...
Black Cherries Moon
Corn Moon
Flying Up Moon
Harvest Moon
Mountain Shadows Moon
Ricing Moon
Today is…
International Day of Medical Transporters
National Bacon Lover's Day
National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day
National Lemonade Day
National Men's Grooming Day
National Radio Day
Virtual Worlds Day
Today is also…
Feast of Asmá’ in the Baháʼí Faith
Indian Akshay Urja Day in India
Restoration of Independence Day, re-declaration of the independence of Estonia from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Revolution of the King and People in Morocco
Saint Stephen's Day in Hungary
World Mosquito Day
On this day in history...
1858 – Charles Darwin first publishes his theory of evolution through natural selection in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London, alongside Alfred Russel Wallace's same theory.
1882 – Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture debuts in Moscow, Russia.
1920 – The first commercial radio station, 8MK (now WWJ), begins operations in Detroit.
1920 – The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Conference in Canton, Ohio
1926 – Japan's public broadcasting company, Nippon Hōsō Kyōkai (NHK) is established.
1938 – Lou Gehrig hits his 23rd career grand slam, a record that stood for 75 years until it was broken by Alex Rodriguez.
1940 – World War II: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill makes the fourth of his famous wartime speeches, containing the line "Never was so much owed by so many to so few".
1975 – Viking program: NASA launches the Viking 1 planetary probe toward Mars.
1977 – Voyager program: NASA launches the Voyager 2 spacecraft.
1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union, August Coup: More than 100,000 people rally outside the Soviet Union's parliament building protesting the coup aiming to depose President Mikhail Gorbachev.
1991 – Estonia, occupied by and incorporated into the Soviet Union in 1940, issues a decision on the re-establishment of independence on the basis of legal continuity of its pre-occupation statehood.
1993 – After rounds of secret negotiations in Norway, the Oslo Accords are signed, followed by a public ceremony in Washington, D.C. the following month.
1998 – The Supreme Court of Canada rules that Quebec cannot legally secede from Canada without the federal government's approval.
2020 – Joe Biden gives his acceptance speech virtually for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1778 – Bernardo O'Higgins, Chilean general and politician, 2nd Supreme Director of Chile (d. 1842)
1833 – Benjamin Harrison, American general, lawyer, and politician, 23rd President of the United States (d. 1901)
1886 – Paul Tillich, German-American philosopher and theologian (d. 1965)
1890 – H. P. Lovecraft, American short story writer, editor, novelist (d. 1937)
1905 – Jack Teagarden, American singer-songwriter and trombonist (d. 1964)
1923 – Jim Reeves, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)
1931 – Don King, American boxing promoter
1935 – Ron Paul, American captain, physician, and politician
1941 – Slobodan Milošević, Serbian lawyer and politician, 1st President of Serbia (d. 2006)
1942 – Isaac Hayes, American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor (d. 2008)
1944 – Rajiv Gandhi, Indian lawyer and politician, 6th Prime Minister of India (d. 1991)
1946 – Connie Chung, American journalist
1948 – Robert Plant, English singer-songwriter
1952 – John Hiatt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Al Roker, American news anchor, television personality, and author
1965 – KRS-One, American rapper and producer
1992 – Demi Lovato, American singer-songwriter and actor