Almanac - Thursday 8/19/21
Most schools in San Francisco will be serving for lunch today…
Sweet & Sour Chicken Rice Bowl
Chicken or Bean & Cheese Burrito
Buttermilk Pancakes with Chicken Sausage
Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
Jicama with Tajín
Refried Beans
Today is Thursday, the 19th of August, 2021
August 19 is the 231st day of the year
134 days remain until the end of the year.
34 days until autumn begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:29:18 am
and the sun sets tonight at 7:56:03 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:12:40 pm.
The first low tide was at 3:12 am at -0.60 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:15 am at 4.99 feet
The next low tide at 2:53 pm at 3.01 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at tonight at 8:48 pm at 6.82 feet.
The Moon is currently 88.8% visible
a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 22nd of August of 2021 at 5:02 am
The August moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon
The sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were said to be most readily caught during this full oon.
This month’s moon is also called the…
• Black Cherries Moon
• Corn Moon
• Flying Up Moon
• Harvest Moon
• Mountain Shadows Moon
• Ricing Moon
Today is…
'Black Cow' Root Beer Float Day
International Bow Day
International Orangutan Day
International Talk Like Jar Jar Binks Day
National Aviation Day
National Hot and Spicy Food Day
National Potato Day
National Sandcastle and Sculpture Day
National Soft Ice Cream Day
World Photo Day
Today is also…
Afghan Independence Day, commemorates the Treaty of Rawalpindi in 1919, granting independence from ritain (Afghanistan)
August Revolution Commemoration Day (Vietnam)
Birthday of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (Norway)
Manuel Luis Quezón Day (Quezon City and other places in the Philippines named after Manuel L. Quezon)
World Humanitarian Day
On this day in history…
295 BC – The first temple to Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty and fertility, is dedicated by Quintus Fabius Maximus Gurges during the Third Samnite War.
1839 – The French government announces that Louis Daguerre's photographic process is a gift "free to the world".
1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).
1934 – The first All-American Soap Box Derby is held in Dayton, Ohio.
1944 – World War II: Liberation of Paris: Paris, France rises against German occupation with the help of Allied troops.
1964 – Syncom 3, the first geostationary communication satellite, is launched. Two months later, it would enable live coverage of the 1964 Summer Olympics.
1989 – Several hundred East Germans cross the frontier between Hungary and Austria during the Pan-European Picnic, part of the events that began the process of the Fall of the Berlin Wall.
2010 – Operation Iraqi Freedom ends, with the last of the United States brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait.
2017 – Tens of thousands of farmed non-native Atlantic salmon are accidentally released into the wild in Washington waters in the 2017 Cypress Island Atlantic salmon pen break.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1870 – Bernard Baruch, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1965)
1871 – Orville Wright, American engineer and pilot, co-founded the Wright Company (d. 1948)
1878 – Manuel L. Quezon, Filipino soldier, lawyer, and politician, 2nd President of the Philippines (d. 1944)
1883 – Coco Chanel, French fashion designer, founded the Chanel Company (d. 1971)
1902 – Ogden Nash, American poet (d. 1971)
1906 – Philo Farnsworth, American inventor, invented the Fusor (d. 1971)
1913 – Richard Simmons, American actor (d. 2003)
1919 – Malcolm Forbes, American publisher and politician (d. 1990)
1921 – Gene Roddenberry, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1991)
1930 – Frank McCourt, American author and educator (d. 2009)
1931 – Bill Shoemaker, American jockey and author (d. 2003)
1934 – Renée Richards, American tennis player and ophthalmologist
1939 – Ginger Baker, English drummer and songwriter (d. 2019)
1940 – Johnny Nash, American singer-songwriter (d. 2020)
1940 – Jill St. John, American model and actress
1946 – Bill Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 42nd President of the United States
1952 – Jonathan Frakes, American actor and director
1965 – Kyra Sedgwick, American actress and producer