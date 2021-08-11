Almanac - Wednesday 8/11/21

Today is Wednesday, the 11th of August, 2021

August 11 is the 223rd day of the year

142 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until autumn begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:22:24 am

and sunset will be at 8:06:20 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 43 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:22 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:47 am at 5.81 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:16 am at -0.2 feet

The next high tide at 2:14 pm at 5.35 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:37 pm at 2.07 feet

The Moon is currently 10.1% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 15th of August of 2021 at 8:20 am

Today is…

Annual Medical Checkup Day

Ingersoll Day

National Raspberry Bombe Day

National Raspberry Tart Day

Play in the Sand Day

Presidential Joke Day

Son and Daughter Day

World Calligraphy Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Pakistan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Chad from France in 1960.

Mountain Day in Japan

On this day in history…

3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Maya, begins.

1315 – The Great Famine of Europe becomes so dire that even the king of England has difficulties buying bread for himself and his entourage.

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

1934 – The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.

1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.

1984 – "We begin bombing in five minutes": United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1897 – Enid Blyton, English author, poet, and educator (d. 1968)

1902 – Lloyd Nolan, American actor (d. 1985)

1920 – Mike Douglas, American singer and talk show host (d. 2006)

1921 – Alex Haley, American historian and author (d. 1992)

1933 – Jerry Falwell, American minister and television host (d. 2007)

1943 – Pervez Musharraf, Pakistani general and politician, 10th President of Pakistan

1946 – Marilyn vos Savant, American journalist and author

1950 – Steve Wozniak, American computer scientist and programmer, co-founded Apple Inc.

1952 – Bob Mothersbaugh, American singer, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Hulk Hogan, American wrestler

1954 – Joe Jackson, English singer-songwriter and musician

1965 – Viola Davis, American actress

1967 – Joe Rogan, American actor, comedian, and television host