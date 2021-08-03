Almanac - Tuesday 8/3/21

Today is Tuesday, the 3rd of August, 2021

August 3 is the 215th day of the year

150 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:15:32 am

and the sun sets at 8:15:26 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 59 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:29 pm

The first low tide was at 2:30 am at zero point six-five feet

The first high tide will be at 9:35 am at 4.27 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:51 pm at 3.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:39 pm at 5.94 feet

The Moon is currently 23.7% visible

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 8th of August of 2021 at 6:50 am

Today is…

Airplane Crop Duster Day

Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Clean Your Floors Day

Esther Day

Grab Some Nuts Day

National Night Out

National Watermelon Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Killing of Pidjiguiti in Guinea-Bissau

Armed Forces Day in Equatorial Guinea

Flag Day in Venezuela

as well as National Guard Day in Venezuela

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Niger from France in 1960.

as well as Arbor Day in Niger

International Beer Day

Today is…

1778 – The theatre La Scala in Milan is inaugurated with the première of Antonio Salieri's Europa riconosciuta.

1852 – Harvard University wins the first Boat Race between Yale University and Harvard. The race is also known as the first ever American intercollegiate athletic event.

1859 – The American Dental Association is founded in Niagara Falls, New York.

1900 – The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company is founded.

1936 – Jesse Owens wins the 100 metre dash, defeating Ralph Metcalfe, at the Berlin Olympics.

1948 – Whittaker Chambers accuses Alger Hiss of being a communist and a spy for the Soviet Union.

1949 – The Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League finalize the merger that would create the National Basketball Association.

1972 – The United States Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1977 – Tandy Corporation announces the TRS-80, one of the world's first mass-produced personal computers.

2004 – The pedestal of the Statue of Liberty reopens after being closed since the September 11 attacks.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1887 – Rupert Brooke, English poet (d. 1915)

1900 – Ernie Pyle, American soldier and journalist (d. 1945)

1900 – John T. Scopes, American educator (d. 1970)

1904 – Dolores del Río, Mexican actress (d. 1983)

1920 – P. D. James, English author (d. 2014)

1924 – Leon Uris, American soldier and author (d. 2003)

1926 – Tony Bennett, American singer and actor

1934 – Jonas Savimbi, Angolan general, founded UNITA (d. 2002)

1940 – Martin Sheen, American actor and producer

1941 – Martha Stewart, American businesswoman, publisher, and author, founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

1950 – John Landis, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1951 – Jay North, American actor

1964 – Lucky Dube, South African singer and keyboard player (d. 2007)

1977 – Tom Brady, American football player

