Almanac - Thursday 7/29/21
Today is Thursday, the 29th of July, 2021
July 29 is the 210th day of the year
155 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 6:11:19 am
and the sun sets at 8:20:25 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 1:15:52 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:52 am at 4.84 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:18 am at 0.81 feet
The next high tide will be at 4:04 pm at 5.49 feet
and the final low tide at 10:27 pm at 2.03 feet
The Moon is 69.7% visible
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 31st of July of 2021 at 6:16 am
Today is…
National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day
Today is also…
National Anthem Day in Romania
National Thai Language Day in Thailand
Ólavsøka or Olsok, opening of the Løgting session on the Faroe Islands and the Nordic countries
On this day in history…
1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel submits his prizewinning "Memoir on the Diffraction of Light", precisely accounting for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishing the oldest objection to the wave theory of light.
1836 – Inauguration of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.
1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9 and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.
1945 – The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.
1957 – The Tonight Show - Tonight Starring Jack Paar premieres on NBC with Jack Paar beginning the modern day talk show.
1981 – A worldwide television audience of over 700 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London.
1987 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Eurotunnel).
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (d. 1859)
1876 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and acting teacher (d. 1949)
1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1937)
1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (d. 1965)
1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize Laureate (d. 1961)
1907 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (d. 1996)
1909 – Chester Himes, American-Spanish author (d. 1984)
1914 – Irwin Corey, American actor and activist (d. 2017)
1916 – Charlie Christian, American guitarist (d. 1942)
1925 – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer
1933 – Randy Sparks, American folk singer-songwriter and musician
1936 – Elizabeth Dole, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor
1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2005)
1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer
1954 – Patti Scialfa, American musician