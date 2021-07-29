Almanac - Thursday 7/29/21

Today is Thursday, the 29th of July, 2021

July 29 is the 210th day of the year

155 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:11:19 am

and the sun sets at 8:20:25 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15:52 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:52 am at 4.84 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:18 am at 0.81 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:04 pm at 5.49 feet

and the final low tide at 10:27 pm at 2.03 feet

The Moon is 69.7% visible

Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 31st of July of 2021 at 6:16 am

Today is…

Earth Overshoot Day

International Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Intern Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

Rain Day

Today is also…

Mohun Bagan Day in India

National Anthem Day in Romania

National Thai Language Day in Thailand

Ólavsøka or Olsok, opening of the Løgting session on the Faroe Islands and the Nordic countries

On this day in history…

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel submits his prizewinning "Memoir on the Diffraction of Light", precisely accounting for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishing the oldest objection to the wave theory of light.

1836 – Inauguration of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9 and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.

1945 – The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.

1957 – The Tonight Show - Tonight Starring Jack Paar premieres on NBC with Jack Paar beginning the modern day talk show.

1981 – A worldwide television audience of over 700 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

1987 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Eurotunnel).

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (d. 1859)

1876 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and acting teacher (d. 1949)

1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1937)

1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (d. 1965)

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize Laureate (d. 1961)

1907 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (d. 1996)

1909 – Chester Himes, American-Spanish author (d. 1984)

1914 – Irwin Corey, American actor and activist (d. 2017)

1916 – Charlie Christian, American guitarist (d. 1942)

1925 – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer

1933 – Randy Sparks, American folk singer-songwriter and musician

1936 – Elizabeth Dole, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor

1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer

1954 – Patti Scialfa, American musician

