My Mixtape: "Fantasy" by Earth, Wind, & Fire

Earth, Wind and Fire released their hit single Fantasy back in 1978, and the funk song won critical acclaim and soared to supremacy on the disco dance floor. It took composer Maurice White three months to complete, peaking at No. 12 on Billboard's Hot R&B / HipHop Songs list.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Chuck Loudon is living another fantasy as a lifeguard at San Francisco's Sava Pool in the Sunset

After the release of Fantasy, you could hear it on college campuses and dancefloors everywhere. But it was one special party in a college dorm that always comes to mind whenever Chuck Loudon hears it. He watched as a guy named Mike danced to the song with his girlfriend. Mike didn't know about Chuck's crush on him. Until about a month later, when Chuck's fantasy came true.