What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.
My Mixtape: "Fantasy" by Earth, Wind, & Fire
Earth, Wind and Fire released their hit single Fantasy back in 1978, and the funk song won critical acclaim and soared to supremacy on the disco dance floor. It took composer Maurice White three months to complete, peaking at No. 12 on Billboard's Hot R&B / HipHop Songs list.
After the release of Fantasy, you could hear it on college campuses and dancefloors everywhere. But it was one special party in a college dorm that always comes to mind whenever Chuck Loudon hears it. He watched as a guy named Mike danced to the song with his girlfriend. Mike didn't know about Chuck's crush on him. Until about a month later, when Chuck's fantasy came true.