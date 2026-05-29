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My Mixtape
My Mixtape
What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.

My Mixtape: "Fantasy" by Earth, Wind, & Fire

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published May 29, 2026 at 2:17 PM PDT
Album cover art for Earth Wind and Fire
Creative Commons
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Creative Commons
Earth, Wind, and Fire released Fantasy in 1978, a feat that was accomplished after composer Maurice White saw and took inspiration from the film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Earth, Wind and Fire released their hit single Fantasy back in 1978, and the funk song won critical acclaim and soared to supremacy on the disco dance floor. It took composer Maurice White three months to complete, peaking at No. 12 on Billboard's Hot R&B / HipHop Songs list.

Chuck Loudon at work as a lifeguard
Stafford Hemmer
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KALW
Chuck Loudon is living another fantasy as a lifeguard at San Francisco's Sava Pool in the Sunset

After the release of Fantasy, you could hear it on college campuses and dancefloors everywhere. But it was one special party in a college dorm that always comes to mind whenever Chuck Loudon hears it. He watched as a guy named Mike danced to the song with his girlfriend. Mike didn't know about Chuck's crush on him. Until about a month later, when Chuck's fantasy came true.
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My Mixtape My Mixtape
Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer