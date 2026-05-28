Portola 2026 lineup is another heater with Robyn, Soulwax, Four Tet, and Fatboy Slim

Celebrate! San Francisco’s now-iconic dance music festival Portola returns with the announcement of the 2026 lineup and once again, there are some dancefloor heaters on the bill. Taking place at Pier 80 on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, this year’s headliners include the queen herself, Robyn, plus Zara Larrson, Four Tet, and DOG BLOOD, the famed Skrillex and Boys Noize project.

Another anticipated highlight on the bill is the return of DESPACIO, the immersive audio experienced by James Murphy, David and Stephen Dewaele of 2ManyDJs, and Soulwax . Plus, several KALW favorites, including the legends Groove Armada and Fatboy Slim, Fcukers, and Channel Tres, will be on deck to guarantee the impeccable dancefloor vibes. We would also wager that the DJ set from Melanie C - yes that’s Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls - will be one not to miss.

This year, Portola also offers the Captain’s Club experience, featuring VIP access to cool viewing decks and bar service, plus first access to all Portola week shows. The past purchaser loyalty presale begins Monday, June 1 at noon PST, and public sale begins Tuesday, June 2. Register for access to passes now at portolamusicfestival.com and peep the full line up below.

See you there?