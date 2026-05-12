Oakland toughens crackdown on homeless encampments

This conversation aired in the May 12, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

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Life is going to get tougher for Oakland's homeless population. Last month, the city council approved a new law on encampment sweeps that gives new powers to conduct sweeps, no longer requiring the city to provide housing for those who are displaced.

At the same time, Mayor Barbara Lee has established a new office on homeless affairs, pushing against this policy of removing encampments without offering temporary housing options.

Natalie Orenstein is a senior reporter with The Oaklandside, who's been covering the story. She spoke to KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid to explore the tensions with two policies that seem at odds.

