JADE: Tiny Desk Concert
JADE brings her creative vision to everything she does. The British pop star, a member of the girl group Little Mix, makes her Tiny Desk a "tiny version" of the theatrical stage production that she's been touring for her debut solo album THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! As a result, no props were spared: a cardboard proscenium arch and red curtain for the video's introduction, roses for the Desk and angel wings as she performs next to photos of herself as a child.
"Plastic Box," which made NPR Music's best songs of 2025, is a standout here — the stripped down performance lets the pleading lyrics shine. We also get a rocking rendition of "Angel of My Dreams," JADE's colossal first single, which she says represents her complicated relationship with the music industry and ends with her singing sweetly, "I'll always love you."
SET LIST
- "Midnight Cowboy"
- "Fantasy"
- "Silent Disco"
- "Plastic Box"
- "Angel of My Dreams"
MUSICIANS
- Jade Thirlwall: vocals
- Rashaan Brown: piano, keys, guitar
- Leanne Bowes: bass, keys
- Joe Hornby-Patterson: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Elle Mannion
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Catie Dull
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards
- Photographer: Danielle Scruggs
- Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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