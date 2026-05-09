My Mixtape: "Just Like That" by Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt wrote and produced the award-winning song Just Like That, which was released in 2022. It tells of a woman who gets a visit from a man who received a heart transplant, and the organ donor was her son. The story is based on actual events.

This moved Amanda Newstetter in a very personal way, because of her wife's experience.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Amanda today; she did say that Donna did indeed soften. They are both doing well in San Francisco.

Back in 2020, Amanda's wife Donna had a liver transplant. She was unable to convince Donna to connect with her donor's family; Donna just wasn't ready at the time to do it.

Amanda is moved to tears each time she hears the song. It's the selflessness of donating an organ, and the power in the act of gratitude and acceptance. And it's the love shared between the donor and their family.