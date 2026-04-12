7 Bay Area music festivals to add to your summer to-do list

The Bay Area has long been a mecca for music and culture, with each scene carrying its own distinct energy. And when summer rolls in, festival season is there to gather everyone under the sun, offering events for every kind of music lover. From the can’t-miss headliners to the if-you-know-you-know local showcases, here’s a look at the Bay Area music festivals KALW is excited for:

sfoutsidelands.com Twin Peaks stage at Outside Lands

The BIG one: Outside Lands

This one needs no introduction. Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park August 7–9, once again living up to its reputation as the Bay’s answer to Coachella. This year, the line-up is stacked, with Charli XCX, The Strokes, and Rüfüs Du Sol headlining a bill that effortlessly blends eras and sounds. You’ve got 2010s indie staples like Death Cab for Cutie and The xx alongside newer favorites like Djo, Dijon, and PinkPantheress. Along with seven stages of incredible music, the festival also boasts quirky art installations, incredible food, and an array of artisan wine, cocktails, and cannabis–all in the heart of the beautiful Golden Gate Park. There’s a reason why this has become a Bay Area staple.

The all-arounder: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival isn’t just a festival,it’s a whole season of celebrating music, art, right in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Running from May through November at Yerba Buena Gardens, the fest offers a steady stream of outdoor events. Don’t worry about setting aside two or three consecutive days to make it out to the event, there’s a little bit of everything every week throughout the season. The performances and programming are wildly diverse, from concerts featuring artists like Lady Wray, Helado Negro and Oakland Rising, to dance, theater, poetry, and family-friendly activities. KALW is partnered with YBGF, so look out for one of our DJs providing some sweet tunes for a few of the events.

The new and happening: Total Accord Festival

Total Accord Festival is like the hip little sibling who’s in the know of all things underground and emerging in the Bay Area. Returning for its second year from June 3–20, this event series partners with venues throughout San Francisco to offer everything from live concerts and DJ sets, to drag performances, film screenings, and pop-ups that spotlight the local creative community. KALW will be partnering with the festival to bring you concerts headlined by The Seshen, Brijean, and Elujay.

The one in our own backyard: Stern Grove Festival

Few things feel more like a San Francisco summer than Stern Grove Festival. Despite the rising cost of live entertainment, the festival continues to bring free concerts every Sunday to Sigmund Stern Grove. The 2026 season runs from June 14 through August 16 and, as always,attendees can experience the grandeur of world-class live music with the vibes of a community cook out. This year’s lineup includes legends like Al Green and Public Enemy alongside modern favorites like Japanese Breakfast and Major Lazer. Look out for our KALW DJs who will also be opening up for a few shows on the roster.

For the misfits: Mosswood Meltdown

Looking for something a little more out of the ordinary–maybe even a little chaotic? Taking place in Mosswood Park, this Oakland staple gathers Bay Area punks and misfits for two days of music and mayhem. Mosswood Meltdown 2026 is set for July 18th and 19th and will be headlined by punk legends Iggy Pop and Bikini Kill. They’ll share the stage with The Return of Jackie & Judy (aka Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia fame), Otoboke Beaver, The Spits, and Mannequin Pussy. Cult classic filmmaker and cinema misfit, John Waters hosts the festivities in true Mosswood Meltdown fashion.

For the cool cats: San Jose Summer Jazz FestIf your taste leans more into unusual time signatures, dissonant chords, or smooth grooves, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is the move for you. Taking place in Downtown San Jose’s Plaza de César Chávez (in the process of voting to change the name), this three-day festival packs in over 100 performances from artists who play jazz, blues, R&B, funk, and Latin styles. This year, you can catch headliners including Patti LaBelle, The Soul Rebels, Afro-Cuban All Stars, Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue, and Joe Bataan on one of the many stages or in the various theatres that surround the Plaza.

For those with dynamic range: Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music

For something more immersive and thought-provoking, make your way to Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz, which serves as a major incubator for modern symphonic music. Running July 26 through August 9, this two-week celebration is dedicated entirely to new works by living composers and features a professional orchestra, renowned guest artists, world premieres, and educational workshops. This year’s theme, We the Dreamers, explores identity and the evolving idea of America through works by Philip Glass, Clarice Assad, Vivian Fung,and Pedro Emanuel Pereira, as well as former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove.

For those who like it loud: California Kicks

If you’re craving something raw and loud, California Kicks delivers with pure DIY spirit. Happening June 6 and 7 at Neck of the Woods in San Francisco, this underground fest is a haven for screamo, emo, and hardcore fans. In its third year running, the festival’s 2026 line up will be headlined by Bakersfield’s emo band The Pine, post hardcore-indie duo lowercase, hardcore punks Deaf Club, and skramz (aka screamo) band February. They’ll be joined by Bay Area favorites, Drought and Superworld.