Celebrating three decades of Bay Area sounds with Om Records

OM Records has been a cornerstone of San Francisco’s dance and electronic music scene for over 30 years, breaking barriers with their seminal compilations Mushroom Jazz, Om Lounge, Deep Concentration, and other mixes that helped define a sound. From downtempo and hip-hop to house, disco, and beyond, OM served as a soundtrack throughout the ’90s and 2000s.

It all started in late-night warehouse spaces in SoMa, where Om Records carved out something different– genre-blurring, DJ-driven, and rooted in the Bay, but always looking outward to LA, Chicago, Miami and New York. The label helped launch super star DJs like Mark Farina and Kaskade, while also building a deeper bench with artists like People Under the Stairs, Colette, Crazy P, Bassnectar, and J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science, all artists who helped shape the underground and pushed things forward in their own way.

One early release from 1995 even came as an enhanced CD-ROM (which was groundbreaking and new at the time), featuring artists like DJ Shadow, A Tribe Called Quest, and Blackalicious—mixing music with visuals before that was standard. The label’s first big crossover moment, “Remember Me” by Blue Boy, still rings out on dancefloors today.

THE 30 YEAR COMPILATION

To mark the moment, Om is releasing a 30-year anniversary compilation,pulling together artists from across the label’s history alongside newer voices carrying that sound forward on a limited edition three piece colored vinyl set. It’s a snapshot of what Om has always done well: connecting scenes, generations, and styles without overthinking it. The compilation also has a KALW connection, featuring J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science, a full-circle moment for the DJ and producer.

Listen and buy the 30-year compilation on Bandcamp .

THE CELEBRATION

Om will be taking over the Embarcadero with a full day-to-night lineup, celebrating three decades of future music on the glorious San Francisco waterfront: The day party features open air, Bay views, and a wide mix of sounds from Mark Farina, Collette & Heather, Shiny Objects and J Boogie. And things move indoors in the evening to The Great Northern for a proper club session getting into longer sets, deeper cuts, and a hyped dancefloor.

If you’ve been there since the early days, you already know.If not, this is a good place to jump in.

RSVP for the daytime celebration