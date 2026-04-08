Santa Cruz's Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music Announces its 64th season, "We the Dreamers"

The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music announces its 64th season, titled “We the Dreamers.” Running from July 26 through August 9 in Santa Cruz, this annual celebration is dedicated exclusively to performing new works by living composers and features a professional orchestra, renowned guest artists, world premieres, and educational workshops.

This season’s theme centers on America’s evolving identity in a time of rapid growth and unprecedented change.

“We the Dreamers is both an invitation and a responsibility,” says Music Director Cristian Măcelaru. “At this historic moment, we are asking how music can help us imagine a more expansive ‘we’—one that listens deeply, embraces complexity, and dares to hope.”

With this in mind, the festival will highlight the second-ever performance and West Coast premiere of Philip Glass’s Symphony No. 15 Lincoln, an appearance by former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove, and new works by Clarice Assad, Vivian Fung, Sarah Hennies, and Pedro Emanuel Pereira.

KALW is once again excited to be partnering with Cabrillo Festival as the season unfolds. Revolutions Per Minute host Sarah Cahill will be featuring giveaways for the festival on her show in July. She’ll also devote the Fall to rebroadcasting select live performances from the event.

Stayed tuned on KALW for more on The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. You can also visit https://cabrillomusic.org/ for more info and tickets.

