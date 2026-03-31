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My Mixtape
My Mixtape
What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.

My Mixtape: "Desperado" by The Eagles

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published March 31, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT
Cover to Eagles album
Creative Commons
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KALW
The Eagles "Desperado" was published on April 17, 1973

Back in 1975, Lee Hewitt was in the Vista program. It's like the Peace Corps, but the volunteers serve within the U.S.A. Stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska, she worked at a health center for the poor, providing various services, planned parenthood, and running a drug addiction hotline. It was there that she met a woman with whom she became close.

Lee Hewitt and friend, pictured in the Daily Nebraskan newspaper on August 25, 1975.
Stafford Hemmer
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KALW
Lee Hewitt and friend, pictured in the Daily Nebraskan newspaper on August 25, 1975.

One day they were driving to a concert, stopped off at bar and went in for a drink. Her girlfriend decided to dedicate the song Desperado by The Eagles to her, because Lee was having a tough time, dealing with her father passing, and letting herself be loved in her first adult relationship.
She is a lot different today, but this song always brings a smile to her face, and fond memories of a friend who helped.
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Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer