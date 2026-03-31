My Mixtape: "Desperado" by The Eagles

Back in 1975, Lee Hewitt was in the Vista program. It's like the Peace Corps, but the volunteers serve within the U.S.A. Stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska, she worked at a health center for the poor, providing various services, planned parenthood, and running a drug addiction hotline. It was there that she met a woman with whom she became close.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Lee Hewitt and friend, pictured in the Daily Nebraskan newspaper on August 25, 1975.

One day they were driving to a concert, stopped off at bar and went in for a drink. Her girlfriend decided to dedicate the song Desperado by The Eagles to her, because Lee was having a tough time, dealing with her father passing, and letting herself be loved in her first adult relationship.

She is a lot different today, but this song always brings a smile to her face, and fond memories of a friend who helped.