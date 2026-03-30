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My Mixtape
My Mixtape
What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.

My Mixtape: "Glisten" by Kills Birds

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:03 PM PDT
Cover art for the album Glisten, by Kills Birds.
Creative Commons
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KALW
Glisten caught Pedro Morales by surprise one night when he was at The Chapel on Valencia to see a different band.

The song Glisten drew Bay Area local Pedro Morales's attention the moment its grungy beat reverberated on his eardrums. He was at a concert for another band, but Kills Birds was playing the warm-up - and really killed it with their beats and lyrics.

Pedro Morales and his flowing hair
Stafford Hemmer
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KALW
Glisten took on a deeper resonance for Pedro because he was sober at the Kills Birds performance

Pedro went to The Chapel on Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District to see Mannequin Pussy, but it was the thrashing, grungy beat of the warm-up band, Kills Birds, that really got him moving. It was the first show he attended after the COVID pandemic where he was sober, and that made all the difference.
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Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer