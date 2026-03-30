My Mixtape: "Glisten" by Kills Birds

The song Glisten drew Bay Area local Pedro Morales's attention the moment its grungy beat reverberated on his eardrums. He was at a concert for another band, but Kills Birds was playing the warm-up - and really killed it with their beats and lyrics.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Glisten took on a deeper resonance for Pedro because he was sober at the Kills Birds performance

Pedro went to The Chapel on Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District to see Mannequin Pussy, but it was the thrashing, grungy beat of the warm-up band, Kills Birds, that really got him moving. It was the first show he attended after the COVID pandemic where he was sober, and that made all the difference.