Searching for my father, I found my sister

Uncuffed producer Daniel Cowie didn't grow up knowing his father. What he did know about him was that he had hurt his mother deeply.

Still, he longed to know more about him. But he struggled to put his pride to the side and reach out, especially after his first attempt yielded no response. However, after a conversation with his friend at Solano State Prison, Cowie had a change of heart — and ended up finding family he didn't even know existed.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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