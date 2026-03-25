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Uncuffed

Searching for my father, I found my sister

KALW | By Daniel Cowie,
Uncuffed
Published March 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Uncuffed producer almost didn't reach out to his father — but doing so changed his life for the better.
KALW / Uncuffed
Uncuffed producer almost didn't reach out to his father — but doing so changed his life for the better.

Uncuffed producer Daniel Cowie didn't grow up knowing his father. What he did know about him was that he had hurt his mother deeply.

Still, he longed to know more about him. But he struggled to put his pride to the side and reach out, especially after his first attempt yielded no response. However, after a conversation with his friend at Solano State Prison, Cowie had a change of heart — and ended up finding family he didn't even know existed.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
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Daniel Cowie
Daniel Anthony Cowie is a 2025 graduate of the groundbreaking Peer Support Specialist Program at Solano State Prison. He is excited to add Uncuffed to his resume as a participant of its 2025 cohort at Solano. He is committed to uplifting, encouraging and inspiring those around him, and believes that education with application is the only way to give birth to transformation. Born and raised in Paramount, California, Daniel has been a devoted soldier of Christ since 2021.
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