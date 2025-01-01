Daniel Cowie

Daniel Anthony Cowie is a 2025 graduate of the groundbreaking Peer Support Specialist Program at Solano State Prison. He is excited to add Uncuffed to his resume as a participant of its 2025 cohort at Solano. He is committed to uplifting, encouraging and inspiring those around him, and believes that education with application is the only way to give birth to transformation. Born and raised in Paramount, California, Daniel has been a devoted soldier of Christ since 2021.