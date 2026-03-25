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My Mixtape
My Mixtape
What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.

My Mixtape: "Don't Rain on My Parade" by Barbra Streisand

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:52 PM PDT
Album cover art for the movie Funny Girl featuring Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif
Stafford Hemmer
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Creative Commons
Barbra Streisand performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" in "Funny Girl," a 1969 Broadway and film hit.

In this very special My Mixtape, San Francisco resident (since 1996) and native New Yorker Gary Glassman tells us how "Don't Rain on My Parade" became a permanent part of his heart and light. Barbra Streisand sang "Don't Rain on My Parade," a musical cry of self-assertion in the film Funny Girl, for which she won a Best Actress Academy Award in 1969. Little did she know that it would become an anthem for little Funny Girls all over the world.

Picture of Gary and his sister Missy from the late '60s
Stafford Hemmer
/
KALW
Gary Glassman and his little sister Missy, decked out in their finest furs

The son of a professional furrier and his wife, Gary's family enjoyed a unique place in Manhattan society at a time when leopard skin fashion was still available, and all the Glassman family could always be seen in public donned in their finest pelt couture.

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My Mixtape My MixtapeMusic
Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer