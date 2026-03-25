My Mixtape: "Don't Rain on My Parade" by Barbra Streisand

In this very special My Mixtape, San Francisco resident (since 1996) and native New Yorker Gary Glassman tells us how "Don't Rain on My Parade" became a permanent part of his heart and light. Barbra Streisand sang "Don't Rain on My Parade," a musical cry of self-assertion in the film Funny Girl, for which she won a Best Actress Academy Award in 1969. Little did she know that it would become an anthem for little Funny Girls all over the world.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Gary Glassman and his little sister Missy, decked out in their finest furs

The son of a professional furrier and his wife, Gary's family enjoyed a unique place in Manhattan society at a time when leopard skin fashion was still available, and all the Glassman family could always be seen in public donned in their finest pelt couture.