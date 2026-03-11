São Paulo artist, Sessa returns to the Bay in March, touring with a new album colored by new life rhythms

Sessa is set to stop in San Francisco, performing at the Rickshaw Stop on Saturday, March 21. Ahead of his California tour, the São Paulo singer-songwriter, musician, and composer (also known as Sergio Sayeg) sat down with Charlotte K to reflect on his latest album, moving back to Brazil, and finding inspiration in the rhythms of daily life.

Click above to hear the full interview or read below for a recap of Sessa and Charlotte K’s conversation.

"I always have had very good concerts in San Francisco, people had a connection with the music."



— Sessa

In his interview with Charlotte K, Sessa reflects on his third album, Pequena Vertigem de Amor which translates to Lil’ Vertigo of Love. His beautiful trajectory is expansive, moving from the intimate and minimalist Brazilian folk feel of his debut album, Grandeza, to the romantic melodies and cinematic instrumentation featured on Estrela Acesa. But with his third album, Sessa explores a wider palette of sounds and colors, experimenting with more keyboards, electric and acoustic pianos, strings, and choirs. He believes that it is important to keep recorded and live music free, authentic, raw, unmanipulated, and vulnerable.

Charlotte K brings up her favorite track from the album, “Nome De Deus,” which features Marcelo Maita on piano and a distinctive rhythmic pattern. Sessa also reflects on his past life in New York, his return to Brazil, and learning to embrace all the influences surrounding him: psychedelic soul, bossa, choro, tropicalia, rock, poetry, spirituality, música popular brasileira, and even fatherhood. It’s a radical reordering of priorities that presents fresh opportunities in his music. Or in Sessa’s own words: ”Things start to find their place and it’s a very powerful feeling:

"You learn how to track tapes holding a baby with one hand and the tape with the other one."

Experience Sessa’s powerful melodies and lyrics, inspired by the daily rhythms of his life on sessamusic.com or Bandcamp

For tickets to Sessa's show at the Rickshaw Stop visit https://www.kalw.org/kalw-presents

Or follow him on his California tour by checking out his instagram: @sessa.sessa.sessa

Tracks featured on the interview:

“Pequena Vertigem”

“Grandeza”

“Estrela Acesa”

“Gestos Naturais”

"Revolução Interior”

“Nome De Deus”

“Bicho Lento”

“Dodói"

