Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Standing Outside the Fire

KALW | By Bostyon Johnson,
Michael CallahanUncuffed
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. Uncuffed producer Michael Callahan talked to Bostyon Johnson about the song "Standing Outside The Fire" by Garth Brooks.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Bostyon Johnson
Michael Callahan
Michael Callahan is a husband of 17 years to a beautiful, supportive and faithful wife, and a father to three handsome boys — all of whom live in Southern California. He is dedicated to his recovery, and spreads the message of the realities and dangers of driving under the influence. He serves in the church, and works for San Quentin News as a layout designer and staff writer. His inspiration comes from serving his community and providing a voice for the incarcerated. Early next year, he'll be graduating with an associates degree in Business, Sociology, and Social Sciences.
Uncuffed
