California's hi-tech whistleblower law falling short

This interview aired in the March 09, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

With Artificial intelligence increasingly becoming a part of our lives, comes the need to regulate it. California was the first state to draft laws regulating the internet and now it’s attempting to do the same with AI.

SB 53 is the State’s Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act. It’s a first-of-its-kind AI safety law and it was passed last year.

A number of AI companies lobbied against the legislation. And internet freedom advocates argue the law is now so watered down, that it no longer effectively protects whistleblowers in the AI companies.

Jason Winshell reports on Silicon Valley for the San Francisco Public Press. He helps us unpack the new law.