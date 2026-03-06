© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

A habit born out of grief and broken in prison

KALW | By Jorge Lopez,
Joshua Moses HellonMatt Sheppard Uncuffed
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:32 PM PST
KALW / Uncuffed

When he was only 14, Jorge Lopez suffered tragic loss when his friends were in a car accident. In the aftermath of the crash, while his friends were still recovering in the hospital, he was desperate to make his grief disappear. After some persuasion from a trusted adult, he turned to drugs. Uncuffed producer Joshua Hellon interviewed Jorge about the crash that started it all, and the moment when he decided to break the cycle.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Jorge Lopez
Jorge Lopez hails from Sacramento, California, the city that lights the beam! He holds an associates degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Palo Verde Community College. He works as a youth offender mentor helping youth navigate the prison system, while encouraging rehabilitation. He also volunteers his time as a San Quentin tour guide, as well a puppy raiser for Canine Companions.
Joshua Moses Hellon
Joshua Moses Hellon is a veteran and a facilitator of several groups empowering change. He is an accomplished mediator focused on conflict resolution. He's passionate about fostering change and sending assets back into the community. He holds the belief that the fabric of our community as a whole is stronger when restoration is the focus for all.
Matt Sheppard
Matt Sheppard is a screenwriter and comedian. He is a certified GOGI coach and lead facilitator for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project). He is the co-founder of Trendsetters, a self-help group aimed to change the culture of prisons. Matt is also an international best selling author for his contribution to Journeys to Success Vol. 7, and he teaches the success principles of Napoleon Hill. He currently writes, directs, and edits for San Quentin Television.
Uncuffed
