A habit born out of grief and broken in prison

When he was only 14, Jorge Lopez suffered tragic loss when his friends were in a car accident. In the aftermath of the crash, while his friends were still recovering in the hospital, he was desperate to make his grief disappear. After some persuasion from a trusted adult, he turned to drugs. Uncuffed producer Joshua Hellon interviewed Jorge about the crash that started it all, and the moment when he decided to break the cycle.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

